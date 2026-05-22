LIVE Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | Iran's ‌uranium enrichment, ‌Hormuz control remain sticking points of peace talks

Hello readers! Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening ‌Tehran's stance on one of the main US demands at peace talks. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's order could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate talks on ending ​the US-Israeli war on Iran. Follow this space for latest updates on the Iran, US-Israel war. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates from around the globe.