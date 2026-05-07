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Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal

Hello readers, President ⁠Donald Trump on ⁠Wednesday ‌told reporters ​that US ​had ⁠very good talks with Iran in ⁠the ‌last 24 hours, ‌adding ⁠that it was very ‌possible ‌that Washington ‌and ‌Tehran would make a ⁠deal. Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet ⁠Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday, in a potentially fraught encounter as Trump has continued ⁠a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran ‌war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:23 IST
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Highlights
09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says US had very good talks with Iran in last 24 hours

09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Rubio to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff

09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz

10:5307 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal

09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says US had very good talks with Iran in last 24 hours

09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Rubio to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff

09:0907 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz

Published 07 May 2026, 04:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba KhameneiSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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