LIVE
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal
Hello readers, President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that US had very good talks with Iran in the last 24 hours, adding that it was very possible that Washington and Tehran would make a deal. Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday, in a potentially fraught encounter as Trump has continued a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:23 IST
Highlights
09:0907 May 2026
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says US had very good talks with Iran in last 24 hours
09:0907 May 2026
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Rubio to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff
09:0907 May 2026
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says US had very good talks with Iran in last 24 hours
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Rubio to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz
Published 07 May 2026, 04:24 IST