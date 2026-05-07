LIVE Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal

Hello readers, President ⁠Donald Trump on ⁠Wednesday ‌told reporters ​that US ​had ⁠very good talks with Iran in ⁠the ‌last 24 hours, ‌adding ⁠that it was very ‌possible ‌that Washington ‌and ‌Tehran would make a ⁠deal. Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet ⁠Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday, in a potentially fraught encounter as Trump has continued ⁠a series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran ‌war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!