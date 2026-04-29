LIVE Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says King Charles does not want Iran to have nuclear weapon

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that King ​Charles ⁠agrees Iran cannot have ⁠a ‌nuclear bomb. Reportedly, Trump has also instructed aides ⁠to prepare for an ⁠extended blockade ‌of ​Iran. Oil prices rose, extending a multi-day rally, on reports the ⁠US will extend its blockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Bahrain minister says it’s time to find solutions to restore peace after Iran strikes. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.