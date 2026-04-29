Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says King Charles does not want Iran to have nuclear weapon
Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb. Reportedly, Trump has also instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. Oil prices rose, extending a multi-day rally, on reports the US will extend its blockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Bahrain minister says it’s time to find solutions to restore peace after Iran strikes. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.