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Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says King Charles does not want Iran to have nuclear weapon

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that King ​Charles ⁠agrees Iran cannot have ⁠a ‌nuclear bomb. Reportedly, Trump has also instructed aides ⁠to prepare for an ⁠extended blockade ‌of ​Iran. Oil prices rose, extending a multi-day rally, on reports the ⁠US will extend its blockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Bahrain minister says it’s time to find solutions to restore peace after Iran strikes. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 03:49 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 03:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpCeasefireLebanonHezbollahStrait of HormuzMojtaba KhameneiSeyed Abbas Araghchiasim munir

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