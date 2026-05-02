LIVE Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

Hello readers, US President Donald Trump said that US will not leave Iran early, and wants to avoid 'problem' reappearing. He added that US Navy was acting 'like pirates' in carrying out Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports. Lebanon's health ministry said 13 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the south. Stay Tuned with DH for all the live updates.