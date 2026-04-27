LIVE Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iran offers US new proposal seeking to reopen Strait of Hormuz, end war

Hello Readers! Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a brief stop in Islamabad on Sunday and met with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir while he was returning from Oman. Araghchi will be travelling to Moscow on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has scrapped the visit of envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. In a sign that efforts were ongoing, the Fars news agency said Iran had sent "written messages" to the Americans via mediator Pakistan outlining red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.