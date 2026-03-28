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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | UAE says air defences responding to Iran missile, drone attack

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said, he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" as the US-Israeli war against Tehran entered its second month. The war began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes across Iran, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sending shockwaves across the globe. A month later the conflict showed no sign of ending, with US-Israeli strikes hitting two Iranian nuclear facilities on March 27. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 03:28 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 02:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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