Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East: Report

LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to Middle East: Report

Hello Readers! The Iran war now in its fourth week, US President Donald Trump has paused attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days and is reportedly weighing sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East. Meanwhile, Iran has forbid its sports teams from traveling to 'hostile' countries and IRGC said it carried out attacks on Israel and US forces in Gulf. Stay Tuned with DH for all the live updates.