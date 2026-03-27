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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to Middle East: Report

Hello Readers! The Iran war now in its fourth week, US President Donald Trump has paused attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days and is reportedly weighing sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East. Meanwhile, Iran has forbid its sports teams from traveling to 'hostile' countries and IRGC said it carried out attacks on Israel and US forces in Gulf. Stay Tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:26 IST
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Highlights
09:5427 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Rupee hits record low past 94/USD as prospect of prolonged Iran war deepens energy risks

09:1527 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East: Report

09:1327 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran Guards say it carried out attacks on Israel and US forces in Gulf

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09:5427 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Rupee hits record low past 94/USD as prospect of prolonged Iran war deepens energy risks

09:1527 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump weighs sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East: Report

09:1327 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran forbids its sports teams from traveling to 'hostile' countries: Report

Published 27 March 2026, 04:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaTehranStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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