LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli strikes kill 4 Lebanese medics as conflict with Hezbollah grinds on

Hello readers. Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin ​Naqvi are in Tehran for a second round of peace talks. China has urged restoration of normal navigation in Strait of Hormuz. Israeli strikes kill four Lebanese medics as Israel-Hezbollah war grinds on. More than three dozen US Democrats supported an effort to block arms sales to Israel. US President Trump said Israel and Lebanon talks will happen on Thursday. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!