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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Flight ops temporarily suspended at Dubai airport after drone attack
Hello readers! The war in West Asia has entered the third week as the US and Israel continue to hit targets in Iran. Dubai Media Office reported that a fire broke out from a drone attack in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. European Union is set to hold a discussion to bolster a small naval mission in West Asia but are not expected to decide on extending its role to the choked-off Strait of Hormuz. Follow this space for latest updates.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 03:02 IST
Highlights
07:1116 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended
07:1116 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz
07:1116 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says US talking to Iran but doubts Tehran ready for negotiations
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran calls strikes on Tehran fuel depots 'ecocide'
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says US talking to Iran but doubts Tehran ready for negotiations
Published 16 March 2026, 02:57 IST