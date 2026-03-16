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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Flight ops temporarily suspended at Dubai airport after drone attack

Hello readers! The war in West Asia has entered the third week as the US and Israel continue to hit targets in Iran. Dubai ⁠Media Office reported that a fire broke out ‌from ⁠a drone attack in ‌the ‌vicinity ‌of ‌Dubai ⁠International ⁠Airport. European Union is set to hold a discussion to bolster a ⁠small naval mission in West Asia but are not expected to decide on extending its role ⁠to the choked-off Strait of Hormuz. Follow this space for latest updates.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 03:02 IST
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Highlights
07:1116 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

07:1116 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz

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07:1116 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

07:1116 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz

07:1116 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says US talking to Iran but doubts Tehran ready for negotiations

Published 16 March 2026, 02:57 IST
World newsUSSaudi ArabiaIranIsraelKuwaitIraqOmanUnited Arab EmirateswarBahrain

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