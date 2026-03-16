LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Flight ops temporarily suspended at Dubai airport after drone attack

Hello readers! The war in West Asia has entered the third week as the US and Israel continue to hit targets in Iran. Dubai ⁠Media Office reported that a fire broke out ‌from ⁠a drone attack in ‌the ‌vicinity ‌of ‌Dubai ⁠International ⁠Airport. European Union is set to hold a discussion to bolster a ⁠small naval mission in West Asia but are not expected to decide on extending its role ⁠to the choked-off Strait of Hormuz. Follow this space for latest updates.