LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | We don't need anybody: Miffed Trump says after allies reject Hormuz request

Hello readers! The US-Israeli war on Iran is in its third week with no end in sight. The critical Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, ⁠remains largely closed off, raising energy prices and fears of inflation. Several US allies rebuffed Donald Trump's call on Monday to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, drawing criticism from the U.S. president, who accused Western partners of ingratitude ⁠after decades of support. Follow this space for latest updates on the US-Israel war against Iran.