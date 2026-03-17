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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | We don't need anybody: Miffed Trump says after allies reject Hormuz request

Hello readers! The US-Israeli war on Iran is in its third week with no end in sight. The critical Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, ⁠remains largely closed off, raising energy prices and fears of inflation. Several US allies rebuffed Donald Trump's call on Monday to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, drawing criticism from the U.S. president, who accused Western partners of ingratitude ⁠after decades of support. Follow this space for latest updates on the US-Israel war against Iran.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 04:15 IST
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Highlights
08:3917 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates |Trump was warned of likely Iranian retaliation on Gulf allies: Report

08:2217 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

08:2217 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Drones, rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, security sources say

09:3517 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Explosions heard in Dubai after missile alert: Report

09:3117 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | We don't need anybody: Miffed Trump says after allies reject Hormuz request

09:1917 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates |Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: Embassy

09:1217 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates |Middle East oil becomes most expensive in the world as war cuts supply

08:4217 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates |Israel struck three areas in Beirut: Lebanese state media

Published 17 March 2026, 03:01 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelIraqBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpUAEWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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