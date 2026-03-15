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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US orders non-emergency personnel to leave Oman
Hello Readers! The war in West Asia has entered the third week as the US and Israel continued to hit targets in Iran. US President Donald Trump said Washington had attacked Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil facility, while Tehran warned US assets in the UAE and other neigbouring countries will be struck. Track live updates with DH.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 02:51 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 02:45 IST