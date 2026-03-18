LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation; kills two

Hello readers! Iran has confirmed that its security chief Larijani's was killed in an Israeli strike and it vowed to avenge his death. Strait of Hormuz ⁠remains largely closed, however oil prices slightly dropped on Wednesday. Israeli military has warned of imminent strike in central Beirut area. Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Dubai as it intercepted missiles and Iranian projectile hit near Australian military HQ in UAE. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.