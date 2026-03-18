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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation; kills two

Hello readers! Iran has confirmed that its security chief Larijani's was killed in an Israeli strike and it vowed to avenge his death. Strait of Hormuz ⁠remains largely closed, however oil prices slightly dropped on Wednesday. Israeli military has warned of imminent strike in central Beirut area. Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Dubai as it intercepted missiles and Iranian projectile hit near Australian military HQ in UAE. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:20 IST
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Highlights
09:2518 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Lebanon says Israel strikes on central Beirut killed at least six

09:2718 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation; kills two

08:2718 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Several explosions heard in Dubai as air defenses intercept missiles

09:3518 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Blast heard in Beirut after Israeli warning: Report

09:2518 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Lebanon says Israel strikes on central Beirut killed at least six

09:2518 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran's FM says repercussions of war 'will hit all'

09:2718 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation; kills two

09:1818 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Qatar intercepts missile attack as blasts heard in Doha

Published 18 March 2026, 03:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpUAEWest AsiaStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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