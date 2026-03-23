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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says it launched 'wide-scale wave of strikes' in Tehran
Hello Readers ! Iran's Revolutionary Guards took out a statement and said that they will completely shut the Strait of Hormuz if US President Trump executes threats to target Iranian energy facilities. This comes after Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait within 48-hours. The war has entered its fourth week and all sides continue to trade charges. Stay tuned to DH for all updates.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 02:46 IST
Highlights
08:0723 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil prices rise after US, Iran threaten to hit energy targets in the Middle East
08:0723 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum
08:0723 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in Mideast war, reports AFP
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says it launched 'wide-scale wave of strikes' in Tehran
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil prices rise after US, Iran threaten to hit energy targets in the Middle East
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in Mideast war, reports AFP
Published 23 March 2026, 02:41 IST