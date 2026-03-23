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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says it launched 'wide-scale wave of strikes' in Tehran

Hello Readers ! Iran's Revolutionary Guards took out a statement and said that they will completely shut the Strait of ⁠Hormuz if US President ⁠Trump executes threats to ‌target Iranian ​energy facilities. This comes after Trump ⁠ threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not ⁠fully ‌reopen the Strait within 48-hours. The war has entered its fourth week and all sides continue to trade charges. Stay tuned to DH for all updates.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 02:46 IST
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Highlights
08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil prices rise after US, Iran threaten to hit energy targets in the Middle East

08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in Mideast war, reports AFP

08:1623 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says it launched 'wide-scale wave of strikes' in Tehran

08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil prices rise after US, Iran threaten to hit energy targets in the Middle East

08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

08:0723 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IEA chief says at least 40 energy assets 'severely' damaged in Mideast war, reports AFP

Published 23 March 2026, 02:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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