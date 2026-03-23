LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says it launched 'wide-scale wave of strikes' in Tehran

Hello Readers ! Iran's Revolutionary Guards took out a statement and said that they will completely shut the Strait of ⁠Hormuz if US President ⁠Trump executes threats to ‌target Iranian ​energy facilities. This comes after Trump ⁠ threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not ⁠fully ‌reopen the Strait within 48-hours. The war has entered its fourth week and all sides continue to trade charges. Stay tuned to DH for all updates.