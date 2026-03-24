LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel strikes south Beirut, says it captured Hezbollah members

Hello Readers! US President Donald Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a 'respected' Iranian leader, and Iran wants 'to make a deal.' Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down. Netanyahu says spoke with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests. Meanwhile, Israel continues to strike Beirut and claims to have captured two Hezbollah members. Iraq armed group says commander, fighters killed in strike. Indian shares set for positive start as Trump postpones Iran grid strike. Stay tuned to DH for all updates.