Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east
LIVE

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel strikes south Beirut, says it captured Hezbollah members

Hello Readers! US President Donald Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a 'respected' Iranian leader, and Iran wants 'to make a deal.' Iranian officials denied any such negotiations, and declared that the American leader had backed down. Netanyahu says spoke with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests. Meanwhile, Israel continues to strike Beirut and claims to have captured two Hezbollah members. Iraq armed group says commander, fighters killed in strike. Indian shares set for positive start as Trump postpones Iran grid strike. Stay tuned to DH for all updates.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:1924 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Indian shares set for positive start as Trump postpones Iran grid strike

08:1924 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel strikes south Beirut, says captured Hezbollah members

08:3824 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran state media says 'new wave of missiles' launched at Israel

08:3024 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Netanyahu says spoke with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests

08:1924 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iraq armed group says commander, fighters killed in strike: Report

08:1924 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Japan to start releasing oil from joint stockpiles by end-March, PM says

08:1924 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Indian shares set for positive start as Trump postpones Iran grid strike

Published 24 March 2026, 02:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastHezbollahBeirutMojtaba Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us