LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel strikes 'regime targets' in Tehran

Hello Readers! The West Asia war has extended for three weeks of relentless missile and drone launches across the region. Both Iran and the US and Israel alliance have said that the war will continue. Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in a written statement, said that they had 'defeated' the enemy, even as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued offensive against Tehran.