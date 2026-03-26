LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says Iranian negotiators fear being 'killed by own people'

Hello Readers! After Iran rejected US' peace plan and floated their own with new demands, the United States President Donald Trump lashed out at the Islamic country saying their reluctance in taking part in the peace talks is because they're afraid of being 'killed by their own people.' On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran does not 'intend to negotiate' even as Trump claims Iran is being 'decimated' in the ongoing war. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.