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Iran, US-Israel War Live Highlights | US embassy in Beirut warns of threat to universities, urges Americans to depart

This blog is now closed. US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with strikes on more bridges and electric power plants. In response, Iran has released ‘hit list’ of 7 major bridges in Gulf pointing at 'tit-for-tat' retaliation. Meanwhile, Iran continued to strike Kuwait. The energy crisis continue with surge in oil prices and Bangladesh announcing plans to save energy as countries work to open Strait of Hormuz. Thank you for staying with us.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 02:38 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWhite HousefuelLPGOilWest AsiaTehranLebanonStrikesMiddle EastHezbollahBeirutStrait of Hormuz

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