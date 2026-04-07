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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants as Trump's deadline nears

Hello readers, with US-Israel led war on Iran in its second month, Donald Trump in a press conference said that Iran could be taken out in one night and added that ceasefire deal was 'not good enough.' New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has described Trump's recent threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure as 'unhelpful.' Meanwhile, Israel attacked Tehran in fresh strikes and blasts heard in Damascus as Israeli defences intercept Iranian missiles. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:09 IST
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Highlights
08:3807 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants

08:1307 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms

08:0907 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | New Zealand describes US threats against Iranian infrastructure as 'unhelpful'

08:3807 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants

08:2107 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran releases Japanese national detained since January

08:1307 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms

08:0907 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | New Zealand describes US threats against Iranian infrastructure as 'unhelpful'

08:0907 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran defiant as deadline looms for Trump threat to infrastructure

Published 07 April 2026, 02:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpAbu DhabiCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonHezbollahStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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