LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants as Trump's deadline nears

Hello readers, with US-Israel led war on Iran in its second month, Donald Trump in a press conference said that Iran could be taken out in one night and added that ceasefire deal was 'not good enough.' New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has described Trump's recent threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure as 'unhelpful.' Meanwhile, Israel attacked Tehran in fresh strikes and blasts heard in Damascus as Israeli defences intercept Iranian missiles. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!