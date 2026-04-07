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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants as Trump's deadline nears
Hello readers, with US-Israel led war on Iran in its second month, Donald Trump in a press conference said that Iran could be taken out in one night and added that ceasefire deal was 'not good enough.' New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has described Trump's recent threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure as 'unhelpful.' Meanwhile, Israel attacked Tehran in fresh strikes and blasts heard in Damascus as Israeli defences intercept Iranian missiles. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:09 IST
Highlights
08:3807 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants
08:1307 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms
08:0907 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | New Zealand describes US threats against Iranian infrastructure as 'unhelpful'
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran urges civilians to form human shields at power plants
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran releases Japanese national detained since January
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Stocks struggle, oil jumps as Trump's Iran deadline looms
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | New Zealand describes US threats against Iranian infrastructure as 'unhelpful'
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran defiant as deadline looms for Trump threat to infrastructure
Published 07 April 2026, 02:58 IST