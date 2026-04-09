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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump warns of ‘bigger’ and ‘better’ shooting if Tehran fails to comply with the deal

Hello readers, US-Iran's truce hangs in balance with Iran threatening to resume hostilities as Israel attacked Lebanon. Iranian Parliament speaker said planned talks were 'unreasonable' because Washington broke three of Tehran's 10 conditions included in ceasefire. Hezbollah said it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its 'violation' of truce. IMF, World Bank, World Food Programme warn of rising food prices due to war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 04:14 IST
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Highlights
08:3409 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Planned talks unreasonable': Iran Parliament Speaker after Israel strike Lebanon

08:3409 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IMF, World Bank, World Food Programme warn of rising food prices due to Iran war

08:3409 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel, citing ceasefire breaches

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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | All US ships and military personnel will remain in place around Iran until real agreement: Trump

08:3809 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent Iran ceasefire

08:3409 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Planned talks unreasonable': Iran Parliament Speaker after Israel strike Lebanon

08:3409 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | IMF, World Bank, World Food Programme warn of rising food prices due to Iran war

Published 09 April 2026, 03:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonHezbollahStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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