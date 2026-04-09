LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump warns of ‘bigger’ and ‘better’ shooting if Tehran fails to comply with the deal

Hello readers, US-Iran's truce hangs in balance with Iran threatening to resume hostilities as Israel attacked Lebanon. Iranian Parliament speaker said planned talks were 'unreasonable' because Washington broke three of Tehran's 10 conditions included in ceasefire. Hezbollah said it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its 'violation' of truce. IMF, World Bank, World Food Programme warn of rising food prices due to war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!