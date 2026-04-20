LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran scraps peace deal, officially closes Strait of Hormuz

Hello Readers! Soon after US President Donald Trump said that the second round of talks with Iran will be held on Monday in Pakistan, Iran clearly stated that they have no intention to send a ​negotiating ⁠delegation to Pakistan “as ‌long as there is ⁠a ⁠naval blockade. Senior Iranian official Ebrahim Zolfaghari said Tehran has officially rejected all negotiations with the US, declaring that any peace deal is now cancelled and the Strait of Hormuz is fully closed again. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.