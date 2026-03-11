LIVE
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Container ship hit off UAE coast by 'unknown projectile,' says UK maritime agency
Hello Readers! The West Asian conflict escalated on March 10 as the US claimed to strike 16 mine-laying Iranian ships near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continued its attacks on neighbouring countries. It targeted Kuwait and Suadi Arabia even as the countries continue to defend themselves. Stay Tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 04:14 IST
Highlights
09:4011 Mar 2026
09:2811 Mar 2026
09:2811 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Container ship hit off UAE coast by 'unknown projectile', says UK maritime agency
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Kuwait shoots down drones
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says it destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | At least 1,300 Iranian civilians killed, says Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations
Published 11 March 2026, 04:01 IST