LIVE

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Container ship hit off UAE coast by 'unknown projectile,' says UK maritime agency

Hello Readers! The West Asian conflict escalated on March 10 as the US claimed to strike 16 mine-laying Iranian ships near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran continued its attacks on neighbouring countries. It targeted Kuwait and Suadi Arabia even as the countries continue to defend themselves. Stay Tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 04:14 IST
Highlights
09:4011 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Container ship hit off UAE coast by 'unknown projectile', says UK maritime agency

09:2811 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says it destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz

09:2811 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | At least 1,300 Iranian civilians killed, says Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations

09:4011 Mar 2026

09:2811 Mar 2026

09:2811 Mar 2026

09:2811 Mar 2026

Published 11 March 2026, 04:01 IST
