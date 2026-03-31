Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump willing to end military op against Iran even if Hormuz remains shut: Report
Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that he is willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he won't put a timeline on ending the Iran war. Israel has passed a law making death penalty default sentence for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iranian attack sparks fire on Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai Port
08:1031 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Trump
08:1031 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel passes law making death penalty default sentence for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks
09:1331 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
09:1631 Mar 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran Parliament Speaker warns 'enemy’s aggression' will be met with powerful response
The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at same time. Big Mistake. If they hit one,they'll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran,under the leadership of the Supreme Leader,will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights.