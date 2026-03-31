LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump willing to end military op against Iran even if Hormuz remains shut: Report

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that he is willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he won't put a timeline on ending the Iran war. Israel has passed a law making death penalty default sentence for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!