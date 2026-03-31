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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump willing to end military op against Iran even if Hormuz remains shut: Report

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump said that he is willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he won't put a timeline on ending the Iran war. Israel has passed a law making death penalty default sentence for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 03:52 IST
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Highlights
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08:1031 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Trump

08:1031 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel passes law making death penalty default sentence for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks

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08:4231 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iranian attack sparks fire on Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai Port

08:1031 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Willing to end US military campaign against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Trump

08:1031 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Won't put timeline on ending Iran war: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Published 31 March 2026, 03:04 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLPGWest AsiaTehranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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