Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran, US narrow differences after Pakistani mediation but splits remain, senior Iranian official says

The official said a visit by ‌Pakistan's ‌army chief Field Marshal ‌Asim Munir ‌to Tehran on Wednesday had helped reduce differences ⁠in ⁠some areas.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 08:47 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asiaasim munir

Follow us on :

Follow Us