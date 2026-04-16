Iran, US narrow differences after Pakistani mediation but splits remain, senior Iranian official says

<p>Iran and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> have made some progress as they push for an agreement to end weeks of warfare, but more than halfway through a two-week truce big splits remain including over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official said on Thursday.</p>.Pakistan won't allow terrorists from Afghanistan to spoil peace: Asim Munir.<p>The official said a visit by Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to Tehran on Wednesday had helped reduce differences in some areas, increasing hopes for an extended ceasefire and renewed talks between Tehran and Washington. </p>