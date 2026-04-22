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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | JD Vance's trip to Islamabad shelved as truce hangs by a thread
Hello Readers ! A day before the truce was due to expire, US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistan's leadership. Pakistan had planned to host the next round of negotiations, but the White House shelved Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Islamabad after Iran rebuffed efforts to restart the dialogue. Earlier, Iran said it won’t negotiate under the “shadow of threats”. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 03:05 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 02:57 IST