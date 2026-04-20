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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vibes all the way down: Iran questions 'safe haven' tag Of US treasuries
Hello Readers! Soon after US President Donald Trump said that the second round of talks with Iran will be held on Monday in Pakistan, Iran clearly stated that they have no intention to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan “as long as there is a naval blockade. Senior Iranian official Ebrahim Zolfaghari said Tehran has officially rejected all negotiations with the US, declaring that any peace deal is now cancelled and the Strait of Hormuz is fully closed again. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:14 IST
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US CENTCOM releases video of US Marines rappelling onto Iranian vessel
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vibes all the way down: Iran's Parliament speaker mocks with 'Safe Haven' Tag Of US Treasuries
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Pakistan's military chief takes lead on US-Iran talks in diplomatic blitz, reports AFP
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran scraps peace deal, officially closes Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US seizes Iranian cargo ship as Tehran rejects second round of peace talks
Published 20 April 2026, 02:56 IST