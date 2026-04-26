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Iran, US sink into awkward limbo of ‘no war, no peace’

The halting efforts to restart ceasefire talks brokered by Pakistan reflect the dynamics since the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran ended in a ceasefire earlier this month.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 17:04 IST
United StatesIranDonald TrumpwarWorld NewMojtaba Khamenei

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