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Iran-US talks turn to interim deal amid nuclear rifts

The two sides started narrowing gaps, including over how to manage the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior Iranian official.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:27 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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