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Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire

Iran's Press TV on Wednesday cited ⁠an Iranian official saying Tehran wanted any deal with the United States to secure an ‌end to the war both on Iran ​and other "resistance groups" in the region.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:58 IST
World newsIranCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonMiddle East

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