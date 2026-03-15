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Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks

The United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced ⁠the brunt of ‌the attacks.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:29 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:29 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaIranWest Asia

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