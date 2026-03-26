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Iran war chokes petrochemical supply, sends plastic prices soaring

Prices for plastics such as ​polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) have surged since the Middle East ⁠conflict began, tracking higher crude and feedstock costs.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:18 IST
World newsIranplasticpetrochemicalsMiddle East

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