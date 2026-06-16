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Homeworldmiddle east

Iran war permanently altered global economy

Energy producers from the Gulf to the Americas are jockeying to maintain or increase their dominance, and customers are struggling to reduce their dependency and shore up their supply.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:40 IST
World newsUSIranEconomywar

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