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Iran war starts pinching US; gas prices, transport costs surge

E-commerce giant Amazon also said that, beginning April 17, it plans to add a 3.5% fuel surcharge on third-party sellers.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 03:53 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 03:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsIranWest Asia

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