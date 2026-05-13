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Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi

Iran had urged India, to use the BRICS platform to build a consensus condemning US and Israeli actions in the
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranBRICSWest Asia

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