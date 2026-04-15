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'Iran war very close to being over': Trump ahead of next peace talks in Pakistan

Trump has said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days."
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 04:34 IST
World newsPakistanIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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