Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran warns ‘no port will be safe’ after US threatens Iranian ports blockade

The US Central Command later confirmed that the blockade would take effect from 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranwarMiddle EastIranianStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us