<p>Dubai: Any US attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, even if limited, will usher in "long and painful strikes" on US regional positions, a senior Revolutionary Guards official was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.</p><p>"We've seen what happened to your regional bases, we will see the same thing happen to your warships," Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi added, according to the <em>Student News Network</em>.</p><p>He was responding to an <em>Axios</em> report saying that the US military has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran.</p>