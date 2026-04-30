Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran warns US of return to lengthy conflict if attacked

Mousavi said, "We've seen what ⁠happened ‌to your regional bases, we ‌will see the ⁠same thing happen to your warships."
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 12:47 IST
World newsUSIranattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us