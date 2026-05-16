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Iran will announce Strait of Hormuz mechanism, collect fees, Iranian MP says

Iranian ‌parliament's national security committee ‌Ebrahim Azizi added that ‌only ‌commercial vessels and ‌parties cooperating ‌with Iran would benefit from the ⁠arrangement.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:20 IST
World newsIranStrait of Hormuz

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