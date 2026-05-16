Iran will announce Strait of Hormuz mechanism, collect fees, Iranian MP says

<p>Dubai: Iran has prepared a mechanism to manage traffic through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> along a designated route that will be unveiled soon, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee Ebrahim Azizi said on Saturday.</p>.'Ceasefire with Iran a favour to Pakistan': Donald Trump.<p>Azizi added that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would benefit from the arrangement. He said fees would be collected for specialised services provided under the mechanism.</p>