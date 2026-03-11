<p>Iran will target economic and banking interests linked to the US and Israel in the region, a spokesperson of the Khatam ol Anbia joint command said on Wednesday, adding this threat follows an attack on an Iranian bank.</p><p>"Following their failed campaign, the terrorist US army and cruel Zionist regime (Israel) have targeted one of the country's banks," state media quoted Ebrahim Zolfaqari as saying.</p>.Iran holds US accountable for disruptions in energy routes.<p>"With this illegitimate and uncommon action, the enemy is forcing our hand to target economic centres and banks linked to the US and Zionist regime in the region."</p><p>The spokesperson warned people of the region to stay away from banks.</p>