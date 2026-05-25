Iran would open Strait of Hormuz 30 days after peace deal: Report

<p>The US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> are discussing a plan to open the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> about 30 days after the two countries reach a deal to end hostilities, the <em>Nikkei</em> newspaper reported on Monday citing a Middle East diplomatic source.</p><p>Iran would proceed to clear mines from the strait during a 30-day window following an agreement, after which ships from all countries would be able to navigate freely and safely, and Iran would stop collecting transit fees, <em>Nikkei</em> said.</p><p>The ceasefire agreed in early April would be extended for 60 days, with the plan to hold talks on Iran's nuclear program during the two-month pause, the report added.</p>