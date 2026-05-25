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Iran would open Strait of Hormuz 30 days after peace deal: Report

The ⁠ceasefire ⁠agreed in early April would be extended for 60 days, with the plan to hold talks on Iran's ​nuclear program during the two-month ​pause.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 18:17 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 18:17 IST
World newsIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuzpeace deal

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