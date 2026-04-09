<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday deleted a post on social media that said Iranian delegation would arrive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.comtags/pakistan">Islamabad </a>on Thursday night. </p><p>Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam took to X saying an Iranian delegation would arrive "tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran". </p><p>However, The post was deleted shortly after, with an embassy official telling <em>AFP </em>that the post was made prematurely. </p><p>The <em>AFP </em>report suggested that the official said the post was removed "because of some issues", declining to say whether the delegation was still expected Thursday.</p>.Ceasefire: Pakistan invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad.<p>The development raises fresh uncertainty over the schedule of the talks, although both the United States and Iran have confirmed their participation in peace talks, brokered by Pakistan in Islamabad.</p><p>On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited both delegations "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes".</p><p>The White House confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance would lead US negotiations over the Iran war in Islamabad "this weekend".</p><p>The talks come amid Strait of Hormuz largely remaining shut and Israel continuing to launch an assault on Lebanon. Iran claimed violation of ceasefire terms. </p><p>Pakistan authorities declared local holidays on Wednesday for the next two days without giving an official reason. However, such restrictions are common ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.</p><p>Essential services, including police, hospitals, and power and gas utilities will remain operational, the deputy commissioner's office said.</p>