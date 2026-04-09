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Iranian ambassador to Pakistan deletes post claiming delegation to arrive in Islamabad tonight

The development raises fresh uncertainty over the schedule of the talks.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

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