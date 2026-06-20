Iranian forces say they closed Strait of Hormuz

<p>Iran’s military said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to maritime traffic, citing what it called a “clear breach” of U.S. commitments to implement a preliminary deal to end the war, according to a statement carried by state media.</p><p>The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a central military command, cited the killing and displacement of Lebanese residents from southern Lebanon, along with Israel’s refusal to withdraw from the region, as factors for closing the strait.</p>.US VP Vance expects Iran talks soon; Tehran closes Hormuz over Israeli violations.<p>The deal between the United States and Iran stipulated an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.</p><p>The announcement on the strait of came as delayed talks between the United States and Iran appeared ready to restart. Pakistan, which has served as an intermediary in negotiations to end the war, said in a statement that “technical talks” between Washington and Tehran would begin Sunday in Switzerland.</p><p>Vice President JD Vance told Fox News earlier on Saturday that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who serve as envoys for President Donald Trump, were in Switzerland and ready to negotiate, and a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that an Iranian delegation was on its way.</p><p>The United States has not yet commented on the Iranian military statement on the strait. There had been an uptick in the number of ships passing through the waterway in recent days, after a deal between the United States and Iran was announced. Iran had closed the strait, a vital waterway for oil and gas shipping, in the early days of the war, rattling the global economy.</p><p>Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah exchanged fire Saturday, just a day after a ceasefire had raised hopes of easing their conflict and smoothing a path toward an end to the U.S.-Iran war.</p><p>The truce, agreed to on Friday afternoon, had appeared to largely hold, but early Saturday, Lebanese state media reported Israeli airstrikes on towns and cities in southern Lebanon. Lebanese health authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and 13 others wounded in the strikes.</p><p>The Israeli military said that Hezbollah had fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting Israeli strikes on what the military described as Hezbollah targets in the region.</p><p>In a statement Saturday, Hezbollah said that it was adhering to the ceasefire but accused Israel of attempting to advance overnight toward Ali al-Taher, a strategic ridge overlooking the Nabatiyeh area in southern Lebanon, and said its fighters had ambushed an Israeli infantry force.</p><p>The conflict in Lebanon, once seen as a secondary front to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, has become one of the main obstacles to ending it.</p><p>The United States and Iran agreed to a preliminary deal this week that stipulated an end to the fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, and set the stage for more negotiations that had been set to begin Friday in Switzerland.</p>.Three Indian-flagged oil tankers transit through Strait of Hormuz.<p>Iran pulled out of those talks after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, three diplomats said on Friday. Vance was expected to be part of the talks in Switzerland, but the White House said late Thursday that his visit had been postponed.</p><p>Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it was continuing to provide a “discreet and reliable setting” for the talks, adding, without naming them, that diplomats from several countries remained engaged in efforts to keep the dialogue going.</p>