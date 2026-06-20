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Iranian forces say they closed Strait of Hormuz

The deal between the United States and Iran stipulated an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:56 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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