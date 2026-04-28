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Iranian foreign minister praises Russia ties, welcomes Moscow's support for diplomacy

Russia has offered to ‌mediate to try ⁠to help restore calm to the ‌Middle East ‌following the US and ‌Israeli strikes ‌on Iran that Moscow has strongly condemned.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:08 IST
World newsRussiaWest AsiaMiddle EastSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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