<p>Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday he welcomed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia's </a>support for diplomacy and praised the strength of ties between the two countries, after meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, saying recent events had demonstrated the depth of their strategic partnership.</p><p>Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that Moscow has strongly condemned.</p> .Putin pledges support for Iran in talks with Araqchi in Russia, says he wants peace soon.<p>Russia has also repeatedly offered to store Iran's enriched uranium as a way of defusing tensions, a proposal spurned by the United States.</p>