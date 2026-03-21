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Iranian gas to Iraq resumes after South Pars attack, Iraqi state news agency says

The current ⁠five ‌million cubic metres is a fraction of ‌the contracted 50 million cubic ⁠metres.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:35 IST
IranIraqWest AsiaMiddle EastGas supply

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