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Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in latest strikes, Israel claims

There ⁠has been no confirmation from ⁠Iran ‌regarding Khatib's reported death.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:48 IST
IranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuMiddle East

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