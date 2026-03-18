Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in latest strikes, Israel claims

<p>Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was "eliminated" in a strike overnight, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed on Wednesday.</p><p>However, there has been no confirmation from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-news-videos-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-3-3934507">Iran </a>regarding Khatib's death.</p><p>"Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023)," the Israel Defense Forces posted on X. </p>.Who was Ali Larijani, veteran Iranian politician, backroom powerbroker, killed in Israeli air strike?.<p>According to Katz, he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised the military to kill any other senior Iranian official being targeted without the need for additional approval.</p><p>This comes a day after Israel killed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/sweet-grace-of-martyrdom-iran-confirms-death-of-national-security-chief-ali-larijani-in-israeli-air-strike-3935881">Ali Larijani</a>, head of Iran's national security. Tehran confirmed Larijani's death a day after Israel's announcement and hailed him as a "martyr."</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>