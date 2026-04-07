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Iranians voice shock and defiance in face of Trump's latest deadline

Trump has vowed to level power and desalination plants, oil installations and bridges if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, by 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:44 IST
World newsUSIranWest Asia

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