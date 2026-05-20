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Homeworldmiddle east

Iran's 'assassination bill' proposes $58 million bounty for killing Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

The bill has reportedly been titled 'Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic'.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:00 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

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