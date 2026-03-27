<p>Iran is expected to respond to the peace proposal by the United States to end the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia</a> later today, <em>Reuters </em>reported quoting a source briefed on the matter. </p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> and other White House officials have been informed via interlocutors that Iran's counter-proposal would likely arrive on Friday. </p><p>The war began with joint operations by the US and Israel to kill Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. In response, Tehran struck US bases and other infrastructure on its neighbouring countries, resulting in the war spreading across West Asia. </p>.Month-long ceasefire to no nuke: Donald Trump sends 15-point peace plan to Iran to end West Asia crisis; will Tehran agree?.<p>The US sent a 15-point peace proposal via Pakistan earlier this week. It includes demands ranging from dismantling Iran's nuclear programme to curbing its missile development and effectively handing over control of the Strait of Hormuz, according reports.</p><p>On Thursday, <em>Reuters </em>quoted an Iranian official saying that senior officials had reviewed the proposal and felt it served only US and Israeli interests. However, the official had added that the door for diplomacy is still open. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>