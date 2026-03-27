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Iran's counter-proposal to America's 15-point peace plan expected later today?

The US sent a 15-point peace proposal via Pakistan earlier this week.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpCeasefire

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