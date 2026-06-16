Iran's foreign minister says talks with US to finalise agreement will start on June 19

<p>Dubai:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-deal-promises-end-to-war-but-how-it-will-work-remains-unclear-4040971"> Iran and the U.S.</a> look forward to reach a final agreement, starting a new round of negotiations on Friday, June 19. The talk is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. after the official start of an interim agreement. </p>.Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says .<p>Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi also warned that any Israeli attack on Lebanon or continued presence on Lebanese territory from now on constituted a violation of the interim agreement with the United States.</p><p>"In our view, the two parties to this memorandum are the U.S. and Israel on one side, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other," he said.</p>