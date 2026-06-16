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Iran's foreign minister says talks with US to finalise agreement will start on June 19

"In our view, the two ⁠parties ⁠to this memorandum are the U.S. and Israel on one side, and Iran and ​Hezbollah on the other," ​he ​said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:07 IST
World newsIranwarForeign Minister

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