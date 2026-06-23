Iran’s missiles not up for negotiation and never will be, says Pezeshkian

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's</a> missiles were not in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mou">Memorandum of Understanding</a> signed with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> and "will never be", <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/masoud-pezeshkian">Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian</a> said at a joint news conference with Pakistan's prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday.</p>.'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal, Trump warns.<p>Iran will never negotiate its defence capabilities with any country and believes strongly that regional peace and stability can only be reached through honest discussions and intraregional cooperation, Pezeshkian added. </p>