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Iran’s missiles not up for negotiation and never will be, says Pezeshkian

Iran will ‌never negotiate ⁠its defence capabilities with ‌any country, Iranian president said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 17:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranConflict

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