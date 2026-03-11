<p>Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was allegedly lightly wounded in the Israeli-US joint air war against Iran, as per Israel's intelligence assessment. This is the reason why he has not been seen in public, a senior Israeli official told agencies.</p><p>Iran's Revolutionary Guards forced through the choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, seeing him as a more pliant version of his father who would back their hardline policies.</p>.Iran will target US-Israeli economic and banking interests in region, state media reports.<p>Khamenei's selection may add up to a more aggressive stance abroad and sterner internal repression, said three senior Iranian sources, a reformist former official and another insider.</p><p>Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said last week that any leader appointed by the current Iranian leadership would "be an unequivocal target for elimination."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>